Ralph Lauren: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 163.55% over the past year to ($0.68), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $1,274,000,000 declined by 15.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ralph Lauren hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ralph Lauren hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hiumob6v

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $128.29

52-week low: $59.82

Price action over last quarter: down 32.25%

Company Description

Founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances. The company's brands include Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Chaps, Double RL, and Club Monaco. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (including department stores and specialty stores), retail (including company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.