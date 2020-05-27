Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 15.94% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.46.
Revenue of $189,486,000 decreased by 12.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $186,590,000.
Looking Ahead
Columbus McKinnon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $130,000,000 and $140,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 27, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138656
Price Action
52-week high: $43.09
Company's 52-week low was at $19.20
Price action over last quarter: down 26.07%
Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of hoists and overhead cranes for use in a variety of industries. The company's products include actuators, digital power control and delivery systems, rigging tools, cranes, hoists, and elevator application drive systems.