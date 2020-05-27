Market Overview

Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 6:50am   Comments
Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.94% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $189,486,000 decreased by 12.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $186,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Columbus McKinnon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $130,000,000 and $140,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138656

Price Action

52-week high: $43.09

Company's 52-week low was at $19.20

Price action over last quarter: down 26.07%

Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of hoists and overhead cranes for use in a variety of industries. The company's products include actuators, digital power control and delivery systems, rigging tools, cranes, hoists, and elevator application drive systems.

 

