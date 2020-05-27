Market Overview

Genesis Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 6:40am
Shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) rose 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 286.67% over the past year to $0.28, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $1,092,000,000 declined by 6.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Genesis Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.86

Company's 52-week low was at $0.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.81%

Company Description

Genesis Healthcare Inc is a post-acute care provider in the United States. It focuses on the medical and physical issues facing elderly patients and is provided by the employees of skilled nursing facilities, assisted/senior living communities, integrated and third-party rehabilitation therapy business. The company has three operating segments. The inpatient services segment include the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy segment services include integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services; and all other services. The majority of its revenue is generated from its skilled nursing facilities of the inpatient services segment.

 

