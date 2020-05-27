Royal Bank of Canada: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.55% over the past year to $0.75.

Revenue of $7,491,000,000 decreased by 13.14% year over year.

Outlook

Royal Bank of Canada hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Royal Bank of Canada hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $82.74

Company's 52-week low was at $49.55

Price action over last quarter: down 21.63%

Company Overview

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.