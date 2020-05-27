iMedia Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 250.00% year over year to ($0.77), which beat the estimate of ($1.33).

Revenue of $95,834,000 declined by 27.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,700,000.

Looking Ahead

iMedia Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2160266&sessionid=1&key=DC2267C3B6F62255C2C97810F1866610®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.45

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 104.14%

Company Overview

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.