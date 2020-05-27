Recap: Dorian LPG Q4 Earnings

Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 468.18% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $95,202,000 up by 176.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $84,830,000.

Guidance

Dorian LPG hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dorian LPG hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139930

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.68

Company's 52-week low was at $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 34.80%

Company Description

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece. The company's customers include energy companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp., China International United Petroleum and Chemicals Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc and Statoil ASA, commodity traders such as Itochu Corporation and the Vitol Group and importers such as E1 Corp., SK Gas Co. Ltd., and Indian Oil Corporation.