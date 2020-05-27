Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 820.00% year over year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $137,408,000 up by 9.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,530,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8ffcbis

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.92

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 25.05%

Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.