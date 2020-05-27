Recap: Photronics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.08% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $142,774,000 rose by 8.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $147,630,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.11 and $0.17.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $145,000,000 and $155,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6i8xodz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.75

Company's 52-week low was at $7.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.39%

Company Profile

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. They are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.