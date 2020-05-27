Recap: FinVolution Q1 Earnings

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) rose 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.45% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $297,469,000 rose by 36.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $91,630,000.

Looking Ahead

FinVolution Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/finv/mediaframe/38365/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.85

Company's 52-week low was at $1.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.04%

Company Overview

FinVolution Group is a provider of online consumer finance in China. It offers various loan products, making financial services available to borrowers anytime, anywhere; designs a loan transaction process, and offers Tailored risk-based pricing. It offers short-term loans to borrowers to meet immediate credit needs while allowing them to gradually establish their credit history through activities on the company's platform. The company provides investors with an opportunity to invest in an emerging asset class-consumer loans through a variety of investment options. It generates revenues from fees charged to borrowers.