Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ralph Lauren Inc. (NYSE: RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Columbus McKinnon Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $186.59 million.
- Embraer Inc. (NYSE: ERJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $934.97 million.
- iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $87.70 million.
- Dorian LPG Inc. (NYSE: LPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.
- Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.63 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada Inc. (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
- Summit Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.
- Yintech Investment Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ: YIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.21 million.
- Itamar Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ITMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.12 million.
- Golden Ocean Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $92.53 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $879.24 million.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $386.91 million.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $884.04 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $181.91 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.93 per share on revenue of $744.00 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $129.28 million.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $306.08 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.54 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $74.39 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets