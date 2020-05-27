Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) to report quarterly earnings at 0.01 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren shares gained 0.3% to $81.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares jumped 7% to $106.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion in the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 2.5% to $17.49 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in advanced talks to buy self-driving-car tech startup Zoox Inc, according to the Wall Street Journal. Amazon.com shares fell 0.2% to $2,416.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.1% to $45.20 in after-hours trading.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) reported the launch of a proposed $500 million global offering. The company’s shares jumped over 34% on Tuesday after the company disclosed positive topline data from the pivotal ADAPT trial of efgartigimod. Argenx shares rose 1.4% to $215.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ARGX)

Eleven Local News Stations Ran Amazon Produced Content Praising Company's Health And Safety Efforts
Amazon Looks To Double-Down On Self-Driving Tech With Zoox Acquisition: WSJ
Trump Gets Mad Over Fact Check Warning On Twitter, Claims Election Interference
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; argenx Shares Spike Higher
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; BioLineRx Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com