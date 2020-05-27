6 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares jumped 7% to $106.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares jumped 7% to $106.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion in the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 2.5% to $17.49 in after-hours trading.

