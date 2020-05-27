6 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) to report quarterly earnings at 0.01 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren shares gained 0.3% to $81.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares jumped 7% to $106.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion in the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 2.5% to $17.49 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in advanced talks to buy self-driving-car tech startup Zoox Inc, according to the Wall Street Journal. Amazon.com shares fell 0.2% to $2,416.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.1% to $45.20 in after-hours trading.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) reported the launch of a proposed $500 million global offering. The company’s shares jumped over 34% on Tuesday after the company disclosed positive topline data from the pivotal ADAPT trial of efgartigimod. Argenx shares rose 1.4% to $215.00 in the after-hours trading session.
