Recap: Keysight Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) fell 5.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 36.07% over the past year to $0.78, which missed the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $892,000,000 decreased by 18.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.keysight.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156834&sessionid=1&key=F887AA7E459AA8622B13064BC853C266®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $110.00

52-week low was at $71.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.87%

Company Profile

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates in two segments: measurement solutions and customer support and services. The measurement solutions segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells hardware and software products, including radio frequency, microwave, and digital solutions. The customer support and services segment provides repair and calibration services to customers who have purchased Keysight products and helps resell refurbished equipment. Over half of Keysight's sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.