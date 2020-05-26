Market Overview

Heico: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020
Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) rose 6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.33% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $468,146,000 decreased by 9.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $462,860,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high was at $147.93

52-week low: $52.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.58%

Company Profile

Heico Corp manufactures jet engines and aircraft components. It also supplies electronic equipment for agencies and contractors. Its Flight Support segment uses proprietary technology to design engines and parts for commercial and military aircrafts. The company provides maintenance and repairs globally and can provide services on engines and parts supplied by another company. Its Electronic Technologies segment provides defense and communication equipment to United States and other military agencies. It designs and implements mission-critical subcomponents to perform tests, targeting, and other functions. Each segment independently conducts marketing efforts through in-house personnel and independent manufacturers' representatives.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

