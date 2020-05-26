Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anaplan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) fell 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.50% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $103,844,000 up by 36.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Anaplan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $103,000,000 and $104,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.anaplan.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157355&sessionid=1&key=3A07D8E7299708735BFBC0B83D946DF0&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $63.71

Company's 52-week low was at $26.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.02%

Company Description

Anaplan Inc is a United state-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020
Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Higher
Deutsche Bank Says This SMID-Cap Software Stock Is Ready For When The Market Recovers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com