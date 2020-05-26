Anaplan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) fell 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.50% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $103,844,000 up by 36.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Anaplan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $103,000,000 and $104,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.anaplan.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157355&sessionid=1&key=3A07D8E7299708735BFBC0B83D946DF0®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $63.71

Company's 52-week low was at $26.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.02%

Company Description

Anaplan Inc is a United state-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.