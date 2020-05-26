Recap: Hibbett Sports Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 80.75% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $269,837,000 declined by 21.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $243,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hibbett Sports hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o4xvxtsq

Technicals

52-week high: $30.98

Company's 52-week low was at $7.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 145.53%

Company Profile

Hibbett Sports Inc is a United States-based company that is mainly engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of two kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.