Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 6:46am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.06% over the past year to $0.78, which missed the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $5,935,000,000 higher by 2.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/events-and-presentations.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.22

Company's 52-week low was at $31.94

Price action over last quarter: down 32.27%

Company Overview

The Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

 

Related Articles (BNS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com