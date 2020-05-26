Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.06% over the past year to $0.78, which missed the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $5,935,000,000 higher by 2.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/events-and-presentations.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.22

Company's 52-week low was at $31.94

Price action over last quarter: down 32.27%

Company Overview

The Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.