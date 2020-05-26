Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 Earnings
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 39.06% over the past year to $0.78, which missed the estimate of $1.32.
Revenue of $5,935,000,000 higher by 2.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 26, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/events-and-presentations.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $58.22
Company's 52-week low was at $31.94
Price action over last quarter: down 32.27%
Company Overview
The Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.