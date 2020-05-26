Viomi Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) fell 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 63.64% over the past year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $108,110,000 up by 7.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $101,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ia9rrsi2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.80

52-week low: $4.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.68%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products and from our value-added businesses.