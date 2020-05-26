China Yuchai Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 70.83% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $481,194,000 declined by 22.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $463,310,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t5ny6nsc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.00

Company's 52-week low was at $7.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.47%

Company Description

China Yuchai International Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai International primarily operates through its majority-owned subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, a China-based company that manufactures, assembles, and distributes diesel engines for various vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars, as well as construction and agricultural, marine, and power-generation equipment. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Chinese market.