China Yuchai Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 70.83% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.28.
Revenue of $481,194,000 declined by 22.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $463,310,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 26, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t5ny6nsc
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $16.00
Company's 52-week low was at $7.77
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.47%
Company Description
China Yuchai International Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai International primarily operates through its majority-owned subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, a China-based company that manufactures, assembles, and distributes diesel engines for various vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars, as well as construction and agricultural, marine, and power-generation equipment. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Chinese market.