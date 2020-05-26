Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Yuchai Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 6:44am   Comments
Share:

Shares of China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 70.83% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $481,194,000 declined by 22.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $463,310,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t5ny6nsc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.00

Company's 52-week low was at $7.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.47%

Company Description

China Yuchai International Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai International primarily operates through its majority-owned subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, a China-based company that manufactures, assembles, and distributes diesel engines for various vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars, as well as construction and agricultural, marine, and power-generation equipment. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Chinese market.

 

Related Articles (CYD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com