Qudian: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 6:43am   Comments
Shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) fell 5.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 202.04% year over year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $135,277,000 decreased by 56.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $169,870,000.

Guidance

Qudian hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.21

52-week low: $1.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.32%

Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a provider of online credit products using data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in China. The company has two reportable segments namely Installment credit services and Transaction services. It generates maximum revenue from the Installment credit services segment. The company derives the majority revenue from the China region. It offers cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products.

 

