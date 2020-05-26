Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 4:50am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings of $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. AutoZone shares fell 0.4% to $1,118.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) disclosed that the FDA has approved the company’s birth control gel, Phexxi. Evofem Biosciences shares jumped 61.3% to $8.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) to have earned 0.44 per share on revenue of $462.86 million in the latest quarter. Heico will release earnings after the markets close. Heico shares dropped 0.7% to $93.29 in after-hours trading.
  • Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) reported the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for the dasiglucagon HypoPal Rescue Pen. Zealand Pharma shares slipped 0.2% to close at $34.89 on Friday.

  • After the closing bell, Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. Keysight shares gained 0.3% to $102.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) disclosed that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Hertz Global shares dipped 36% to $1.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton shares slipped 0.1% to $75.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that it had started the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Novavax shares slipped 0.1% to $46.05 in the after-hours trading session.

