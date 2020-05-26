8 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings of $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. AutoZone shares fell 0.4% to $1,118.10 in after-hours trading.

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) disclosed that the FDA has approved the company's birth control gel, Phexxi. Evofem Biosciences shares jumped 61.3% to $8.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) to have earned 0.44 per share on revenue of $462.86 million in the latest quarter. Heico will release earnings after the markets close. Heico shares dropped 0.7% to $93.29 in after-hours trading.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) reported the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for the dasiglucagon HypoPal Rescue Pen. Zealand Pharma shares slipped 0.2% to close at $34.89 on Friday.

