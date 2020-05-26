Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $243.67 million.
- American Woodmark Inc. (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $373.22 million.
- Elbit Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $169.87 million.
- China Online Education Group Inc. (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.40 million.
- 36KR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.02 million.
- Magic Software Inc. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.78 million.
- Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $101.08 million.
- Viomi Technology Co Inc. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $101.57 million.
- Bank of Nova Scotia Inc. (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
- China Yuchai Intl Inc. (NYSE: CYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $463.31 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $296.57 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $463.86 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $244.78 million.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $591.77 million.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $173.17 million.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $29.25 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $128.84 million.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.66 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.52 million.
