Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $243.67 million.
  • American Woodmark Inc. (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $373.22 million.
  • Elbit Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $169.87 million.
  • China Online Education Group Inc. (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.40 million.
  • 36KR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.02 million.
  • Magic Software Inc. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.78 million.
  • Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $101.08 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co Inc. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $101.57 million.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia Inc. (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
  • China Yuchai Intl Inc. (NYSE: CYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $463.31 million.
  • DouYu International Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $296.57 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $463.86 million.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $244.78 million.
  • Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $591.77 million.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $173.17 million.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $29.25 million.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $128.84 million.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.66 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.52 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMWD + AZO)

The Auto Industry Is Getting Back Online, And That's Good For Electrification
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2020
AutoZone Analyst Moves To Sidelines As Pandemic Cripples Demand
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com