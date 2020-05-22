Market Overview

Teligent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) moved higher by 34% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 155.56% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $7,447,000 decreased by 43.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Teligent hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $1.09

Company's 52-week low was at $0.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.92%

Company Description

Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.

 

