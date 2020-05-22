Alibaba Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 87 cents by 49.43%. This is a 1.56% increase over earnings of $1.28 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $16.144 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $15.2 billion by 6.21%. This is a 15.88% increase over sales of $13.932 billion in the same period last year.

Alibaba reports that in March, China retail marketplaces had 846 million mobile MAUs, "representing an annual and quarterly net increase of 125 and 22 million, respectively."

The company reports annual active consumers on its China retail marketplaces was 726 million for the 12 months ended March 31, representing an annual and quarterly net increase of 72 million and 15 million, respectively. In fiscal 2020, over 70% of new annual active consumers were from less developed areas.

Alibaba was trading up 0.58% at $213.40 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $231.14 and a 52-week low of $147.95.

Photo credit: Andy Mitchell, Flickr