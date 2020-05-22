Recap: Buckle Q1 Earnings

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) moved higher by 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 177.42% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $115,413,000 declined by 42.67% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $143,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.52

52-week low: $11.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.83%

Company Overview

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.