A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Three-Day Weekend

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, after a drop in the equity markets on Thursday. Stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Alibaba Group Holding Inc. (NYSE: BABA), Deere Inc. (NYSE: DE) and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL).

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,577,750 with around 94,720 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 326,440 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 310,080 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 94 points to 24,282 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 11.15 points to 2,925.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 48.5 points to 9,307.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 4.7% to trade at $34.37 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 5.5% to trade at $32.05 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.2%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 5.56%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.89% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.8%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Hewlett Packard shares fell 5.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News