7 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $15.20 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.6% to $213.40 in pre-market trading.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. Ross Stores shares dropped 3.2% to $93.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares fell 1.4% to $28.90 in pre-market trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 0.6% to $349.02 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares slipped 0.4% to $142.25 in pre-market trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 5.4% to $9.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Dynavax Technologies shares dipped 10.3% to $5.08 in pre-market trading.