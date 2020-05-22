Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $15.20 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.6% to $213.40 in pre-market trading.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. Ross Stores shares dropped 3.2% to $93.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares fell 1.4% to $28.90 in pre-market trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 0.6% to $349.02 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares slipped 0.4% to $142.25 in pre-market trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 5.4% to $9.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Dynavax Technologies shares dipped 10.3% to $5.08 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

