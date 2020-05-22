Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Alibaba Group Holding Inc. (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $15.20 billion.
  • Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • Deere Inc. (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.
  • Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $143.23 million.
  • CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Inc. (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.04 million.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $704.20 million.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Inc. (OTC: FUJIY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

