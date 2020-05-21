Market Overview

Recap: Hewlett Packard Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
Shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) fell 5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 47.62% year over year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $6,009,000,000 declined by 15.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,320,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 21, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.hpe.com/#q2-fiscal-year-2020-hewlett-packard-enterprise-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high was at $17.59

52-week low: $7.43

Price action over last quarter: down 15.50%

Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services. HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.

