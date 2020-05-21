Market Overview

Splunk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) fell 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $434,077,000 rose by 2.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $442,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $520,000,000 and $520,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 21, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.splunk.com/events/event-details/splunk-inc-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $176.31

52-week low was at $93.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.60%

Company Overview

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution is Splunk Enterprise, used across a multitude of use cases including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives roughly 50% of its revenue from software licenses, with the remainder coming from cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.

 

