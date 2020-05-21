Splunk: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) fell 4% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($0.57).
Revenue of $434,077,000 rose by 2.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $442,850,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 revenue expected to be between $520,000,000 and $520,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 21, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investors.splunk.com/events/event-details/splunk-inc-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $176.31
52-week low was at $93.92
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.60%
Company Overview
Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution is Splunk Enterprise, used across a multitude of use cases including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives roughly 50% of its revenue from software licenses, with the remainder coming from cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center