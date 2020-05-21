Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macy's Projects Q1 Losses, Says Sales Down About 50%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2020 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Macy's Projects Q1 Losses, Says Sales Down About 50%

Macy's (NYSE: M) said Thursday that it expects first-quarter sales to be in the range of $3 billion to $3.03 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

The company said it expects an operating loss of between $905 million to $1.11 billion.

Sales are down about 50% in stores that are open, according to Macy's. 

The company began reopening stores May 4 and as of this week, approximately 190 Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores are open in their full formats. The company expects another 80 Macy's stores to open for Memorial Day weekend.

Macy's said it expects to report select and preliminary first-quarter results June 9 and final results July 1. 

"This is a challenging time for the country, for retail and for Macy's, Inc. COVID-19 has impacted the lives of many of our colleagues and customers, and health and safety remain our top priority,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. 

“We closed all of our stores - Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury - on March 18, which had a significant impact on our first quarter results.”  

Macy's shares were down 1.58% at $4.99 in Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.40 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

Related Links:

Macy's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Macy's Announces Lower Guidance, Will Close 125 Stores

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

How You Should Be Thinking About The Health Of A Retail Business
Commentary: Trade Flow And The Warning Flares It Signals
Cisco Earnings Beat Provides Bright Spot After Downbeat Economic Comments From Fed
Retail Pro Says Giants Like Amazon, Walmart Will Prevail After Coronavirus: 'It's Not Fair'
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Simon Property Group
Along With Dramatic Jobs Data, Investors Scrutinize Recent Earnings From Uber, Square
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: retailEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com