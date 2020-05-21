US Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 54.55% over the past year to $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $112,717,000 decreased by 3.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

US Physical Therapy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 21, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usph.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fconference-call%2F&eventid=2307187&sessionid=1&key=CF81318AFBE824B79C2EF90DDCAC49EE®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $148.48

52-week low: $45.13

Price action over last quarter: down 27.36%

Company Profile

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The principal sources of payment for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance and proceeds from personal injury cases. In addition to the Company's ownership and operation of outpatient physical therapy clinics, it also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, such as physicians and hospitals.