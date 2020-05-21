8 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares gained 0.4% to $81.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion in the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $358.00 in pre-market trading.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday. Expedia shares gained 4.4% to $83.05 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion. Hormel shares rose 0.6% to $48.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares slipped 0.3% to $50.70 in pre-market trading.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Its same-store sales declined 4.7% during the quarter. Boot Barn shares fell 2.8% to $21.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion. Intuit shares rose 0.3% to $291.40 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced plans to acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares. Aurora Cannabis shares jumped 39% to $17.72 in the pre-market trading session.
