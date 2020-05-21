8 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares gained 0.4% to $81.85 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares gained 0.4% to $81.85 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion in the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $358.00 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion in the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $358.00 in pre-market trading. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday. Expedia shares gained 4.4% to $83.05 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday. Expedia shares gained 4.4% to $83.05 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion. Hormel shares rose 0.6% to $48.26 in pre-market trading.

