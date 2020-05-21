Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Inc (NYSE: BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Hormel Foods Inc. (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
- Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.
- Brady Inc. (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $261.17 million.
- Capital Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: CSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $107.50 million.
- Endava Inc. (NYSE: DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $21.68 per share on revenue of $109.57 million.
- Apollo Investment Inc. (NASDAQ: AINV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $69.98 million.
- Teekay LNG Partners Inc. (NYSE: TGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $142.24 million.
- Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $16.28 million.
- Gamida Cell Inc. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.
- Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $134.60 million.
- Teekay Tankers Inc. (NYSE: TNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $276.25 million.
- US Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $106.59 million.
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $356.40 million.
- Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $151.27 million.
- Manchester United Inc. (NYSE: MANU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $175.01 million.
- Seadrill Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $267.43 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $829.48 million.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $442.85 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $175.29 million.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $374.19 million.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $354.60 million.
