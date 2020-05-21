Teekay LNG Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.59% year over year to $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $139,887,000 decreased by 6.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $142,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Teekay LNG Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Teekay LNG Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 21, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1314040&tp_key=266fadf1bb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.74

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: down 8.51%

Company Overview

Teekay LNG Partners LP is a provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. The company operates into three segments namely LNG (Liquefied natural gas), LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and Conventional tanker. It derives maximum revenue from the LNG segment. The majority of these services are provided through either a time-charter, voyage charter, and bareboat charter contract.