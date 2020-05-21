Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings
Shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 6440.00% year over year to $3.27, which beat the estimate of $2.66.
Revenue of $222,659,000 higher by 64.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $276,250,000.
Outlook
Teekay Tankers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Teekay Tankers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 21, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1313968&tp_key=fa1c316726
Technicals
52-week high: $26.92
52-week low: $0.96
Price action over last quarter: down 0.36%
Company Description
Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. Its business is to own oil tankers and it employs a chartering strategy that seeks to capture upside opportunities in the tanker spot market while using fixed-rate time charters to reduce downside risks. The company has two segments tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers and generates the majority of the company's revenue.