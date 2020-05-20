Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kornit Digital's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 11:32am   Comments
Share:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday following first-quarter earnings release.

Needham maintained a Buy rating and raised the stock's price target $31 to $46 following first-quarter sales beat.

Kornit Digital offers digital printing solutions for the printed textile industry. It manufactures and markets industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and fabric industry. The group's business is operated throughout the U.S, Europe and Asia Pacific with a wide network of distribution channels around the globe.

Kornit Digital shares are trading up 27.63% at $45.54 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.02 and a 52-week low of $32.

Latest Ratings for KRNT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
May 2020StifelMaintainsBuy
May 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KRNT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRNT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
90 Biggest Movers From Friday
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FESeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On47.0
ETRSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On108.0
APOCFRAMaintains48.0
CMSSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On61.5
USAStifelMaintains5.7
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com