Frontline: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) rose 2.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 237.04% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $411,819,000 higher by 72.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $300,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vo4aaep4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.33

52-week low: $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 1.83%

Company Profile

Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.