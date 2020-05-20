Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frontline: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) rose 2.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 237.04% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $411,819,000 higher by 72.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $300,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vo4aaep4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.33

52-week low: $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 1.83%

Company Profile

Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

 

Related Articles (FRO)

Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2020
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tanker Craziness Continues As Product Carriers Hit Record High
20 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Iran Threat Looms As Tanker Market Booms
19 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com