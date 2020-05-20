Recap: Eaton Vance Q2 Earnings

Shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) fell 3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.11% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $405,911,000 decreased by 1.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $427,780,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Eaton Vance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=3613D6DF-2A59-4AD4-858E-E6DEBF779FFD

Price Action

52-week high: $51.79

52-week low: $23.59

Price action over last quarter: down 20.43%

Company Overview

Eaton Vance provides asset-management and investment advisory services to institutional and individual investors. The firm specializes in tax-managed equity and fixed-income investments and is the third- largest issuer of closed-end funds. Investment advisory services are primarily provided to high-net-worth clients, institutional separate accounts, and retail managed accounts, with most products distributed through financial intermediaries in the advisory channel. The company had $437 billion in assets under management at the end of March, composed of equity (26% of AUM), fixed-income (14%), floating-rate bank loan (6%), alternative asset (2%), and money market funds, as well as assets managed under its implementation services (33%) and exposure management (19%) platforms.