Royal Caribbean Cruises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 8:26am
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) rose 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 212.98% over the past year to ($1.48), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $2,033,000,000 declined by 16.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,020,000,000.

Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Royal Caribbean Cruises hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $135.31

Company's 52-week low was at $19.25

Price action over last quarter: down 63.70%

Company Overview

Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and a 49% stake in Pullmantur, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

