Recap: RBC Bearings Q4 Earnings

Shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.33, which were in line with the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $185,843,000 rose by 2.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $183,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RBC Bearings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2auoftxk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $185.06

Company's 52-week low was at $77.63

Price action over last quarter: down 35.78%

Company Description

RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of precision bearings and products used in aircraft and mechanical systems. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The products reduce wear in moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss, and control pressure and flow. The primary customers for RBC Bearings are industrial markets and aerospace markets such as construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, commercial, private and military aircraft engines, and guided weaponry. The end market is the United States of America.