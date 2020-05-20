Market Overview

Recap: Sypris Solutions Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.91% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $22,425,000 rose by 14.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,700,000.

Guidance

Sypris Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rqwqnxwh

Price Action

52-week high: $1.52

Company's 52-week low was at $0.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.96%

Company Description

Sypris Solutions Inc is a US based company engaged in providing outsourced services and specialty products. It offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. Business activity of the firm is functioned through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. Sypris Technologies segment is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets whereas the Sypris Electronics segment is engaged in the sale of manufacturing services, technical services, and products to customers in the market for aerospace and defense electronics. Sypris derives most of the revenue from Technologies segment.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

