Recap: Analog Devices Q2 Earnings

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) rose 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.59% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $1,317,000,000 declined by 13.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Guidance

Analog Devices hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqshouj8

Price Action

52-week high: $127.30

52-week low: $79.08

Price action over last quarter: down 14.09%

Company Overview

Analog Devices Inc is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.