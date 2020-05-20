CSW Industrials: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.67% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $98,498,000 up by 7.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $95,560,000.

Guidance

CSW Industrials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mta9ymrv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $81.06

Company's 52-week low was at $50.13

Price action over last quarter: down 13.11%

Company Overview

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company's Industrial Products business consists of specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications such as rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining. Most of the company revenue is generated from Industrial Products from US markets.