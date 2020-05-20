Opera: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) rose 7.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 302.90% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $138,216,000 rose by 169.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $129,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vogsveag

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.94

Company's 52-week low was at $4.60

Price action over last quarter: down 7.52%

Company Profile

Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.