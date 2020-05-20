Opera: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) rose 7.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 302.90% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $138,216,000 rose by 169.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $129,740,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 20, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vogsveag
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $14.94
Company's 52-week low was at $4.60
Price action over last quarter: down 7.52%
Company Profile
Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.