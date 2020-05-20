Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: MediWound Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 7:13am   Comments
Share:

Shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) moved higher by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $4,438,000 up by 862.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,050,000.

Outlook

MediWound hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://mediwound.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.65

52-week low: $1.44

Price action over last quarter: down 13.33%

Company Overview

MediWound Ltd is an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. Its first biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid removes dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns. NexoBrid is currently in clinical development in North America and is in the process of preparing its Biologics License Application. The company derives its revenue from United States.

 

Related Articles (MDWD)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Aquestive Awaits FDA Decision, Earnings Flow Slows
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fate Therapeutics Inks Cell Therapy Deal With J&J, Zentalis IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com