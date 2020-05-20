Recap: MediWound Q1 Earnings

Shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) moved higher by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $4,438,000 up by 862.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,050,000.

Outlook

MediWound hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://mediwound.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.65

52-week low: $1.44

Price action over last quarter: down 13.33%

Company Overview

MediWound Ltd is an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. Its first biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid removes dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns. NexoBrid is currently in clinical development in North America and is in the process of preparing its Biologics License Application. The company derives its revenue from United States.