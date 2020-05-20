McKesson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) fell 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 15.72% over the past year to $4.27, which beat the estimate of $4.08.
Revenue of $58,535,000,000 higher by 11.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,580,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 20, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
Date: May 20, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET
Technicals
52-week high: $172.18
Company's 52-week low was at $112.60
Price action over last quarter: down 4.05%
Company Profile
McKesson is the largest and most complex of the leading third-party logistics providers. The company is engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products sourcing, distribution and dispensing, contract manufacturing, and related IT services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies in North America, Europe, and Canada. Through acquisition and joint ventures McKesson also runs the fourth- largest pharmacy chain and provides technology and consulting services to manufacturers, pharmacies, physician offices, surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare businesses.