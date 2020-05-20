Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $19.00 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $55.58 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $18.08 billion.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $80.73 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $427.78 million.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $100.60 million.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $300.79 million.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $183.29 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $837.28 million.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $582.22 million.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $505.29 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $164.63 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $568.62 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $315.70 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $644.07 million.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $318.53 million.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $988.74 million.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $151.65 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $337.20 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $198.36 million.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $312.39 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets