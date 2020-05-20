6 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $19.00 billion before the opening bell. Target shares slipped 0.1% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) to post a quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.29 Billion after the closing bell. Expedia shares gained 1.8% to $77.75 in pre-market trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Its comparable retail segment sales plunged 28% during the quarter. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 4.4% to $17.14 in the pre-market trading session.

