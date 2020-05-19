Recap: McEwen Mining Q1 Earnings

Shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) decreased 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $31,400,000 up by 100.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $32,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2159381&sessionid=1&key=6AC73B781B5B044A88E709622B35ACE5®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $2.14

52-week low: $0.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.31%

Company Overview

McEwan Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company's overall revenue is principally derived from the production of gold and silver, each comprising roughly half of total sales. The company owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, and has a minority shareholding in the company that operates the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half the company's gold output is produced by the El Gallo 1 mine. The remaining gold production, and majority of silver production, is produced by the San Jose mine.